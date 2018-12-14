Myanmar star Aung Thu signs for Thai League giants Muangthong United – Reports

Myanmar forward Aung Thu has been reportedly signed by Thai League giants Muangthong United after a brilliant 2018 season.

The Myanmar international’s move has been agreed by both the parties, Goal.com reports and the announcement will be made on Saturday, December 15th.

The 22-year-old was a part of the Police Tero FC for the last two seasons after having joined them from Yadanarbon FC on loan. He rose to prominence in the last season where he scored as many as 11 goals and gave eight assists in 30 appearances in the Thai League.

One man’s loss is another man’s gain! 👊 5 of Aung Thu’s nine goals for 🇲🇲 have come against superior opponents while a majority of Kyaw’s 14 goals have come in friendly matches and against comparatively weaker sides.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #Myanmarhttps://t.co/IGYgvQrIbU — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 18, 2018

Despite his heroics, Police Tero couldn’t avoid relegation but Aung Thu, on the back of his performances has rightfully earned a move to one of the best clubs in the country.

Naturally a second striker, Aung Thu can play as a centre-forward and an attacking midfielder as well.

Muangthong United finished the 2018 season on the fourth position and would want to push for the title in the next term. The Myanmar forward is definitely a worthy addition to their roster.