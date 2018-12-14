Thailand captain Chalermpong Kerdkaew returns to training with Nakhon Ratchasima FC

After bowing out of the AFF Suzuki Cup semifinals against Malaysia, Thailand skipper Chalermpong Kerdkaew has returned to his club Nakhon Ratchasima FC.

The War Elephants were hoping to defend their 2016 title and go three straight AFF Suzuki Cup campaigns as champions, but lost to the Malayan Tigers through a penalty shootout.

Now, Chalermpong resumed his training with the Thai League 1 team and it was posted on their social media account.

Thailand are looking to bounce back after a disappointing exit in the AFF Suzuki Cup by doing well in the upcoming 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Chalermpong will return to the national team as he is part of the preliminary squad of the War Elephants who will represent the country in the coming Asian international competition.

Photo courtesy of Nakhon Ratchasima FC