Switzerland-born footballer Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone has returned to Thai League 1 with Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC after a short stint in Europe.

The Thailand U23 international had joined Swiss Challenge League club FC Chiasso earlier this year and made four appearances in Switzerland’s second division.

But the 24-year-old centre-forward has now decided to return to Thailand and has signed for the Swat Cats.

Chitchanok, who came through the youth system at Italian side Sampdoira B, and signed his first professional contract with Swiss side Yverdon Sport FC in 2012.

His first array into Thai football was a loan stint with Buriram United in 2013 followed by a permanent move to Muangthong United the same year.

Born to a father from Laos and mother from Thailand, Chitchanok has also played for Thai League clubs Police Tero, PTT Rayong and Suphanburi FC.