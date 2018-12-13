Thai League club Bangkok Glass to have a new name starting January 1, 2019

Come January 1, 2019, Thai League club Bangkok Glass will be known as BG Pathum United. The news has been officially announced via Thai League’s official social media channels.

It’s official! “The Blue Machines” or BGFC will be changing their club name and logo to “BG Pathum United” starting on the 1st of January 2019. @BGNewsUpdate pic.twitter.com/yfWsPPlFV9 — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) December 13, 2018

Along with the change of name, an updated logo has also been released depicting the rabbit face and the shape of the old Bangkok Glass crest. The background is now predominantly blue instead of the old yellowish colour (See old crest below).

In 2018, Bangkok Glass introduced a new logo that was blue with a modern ‘silhouette’ treatment for the rabbit. The new logo for 2019 is a fusion of the original crest and the short-lived 2018 version.

As for the name change, the club decided to proceed with BG Pathum United to give importance to the Pathum Thani Province where the club is based, while initialising Bangkok Glass to BG which is the entity that owns the club (Bangkok Glass Group of Companies) during its inception in 2006.

However, along with the change of name, the club will begin their 2019 season as BG Pathum United in Thai League 2 after being relegated out of Thai League 1 during the 2018 campaign. The club’s 42 points haul after 34 matches were not enough for their survival, with Chainat Hornbill edging them out due to a superior head-to-head record despite having the same number of points.

Tables in last week of Toyota Thai League !!! See you next season 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻🔥⚡⚽ pic.twitter.com/39pj1QZIkX — ThaiLeague (@thaileague) October 7, 2018

Along with the preseason activities under the new club name, BG Pathum United are also set to release their new kits that will be unveiled on January 12, 2019.