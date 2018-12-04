Thailand legend Totchtawan Sripan has taken his first training session with Suphanburi FC as the Thai League 1 club began preparations for the upcoming domestic campaign.

Totchtawan who represented Thailand national team for almost two decades from 1992 joined the Suphan Buri-based club after an unsuccessful short stint with Police Tero FC who were relegated to the second division at the end of the season.

The former Thailand midfielder succeeded Phairoj Bovornwattanadilok as the Suphanburi FC head coach last month and has the task of improving the performance of the side that finished 10th last season with only 11 wins from 34 matches.

“Suphanburi have good management and many good players. So it was easy for me to make the decision to take the job,” he had said while signing for the club.

“My aim is to try to make Suphanburi a top team like they were a few years ago. This will help woo back the fans to the stadium,” Totchtawan had said.

Totchtawan’s best stint in coaching came at Muangthong United when he guided the Thai giants to Thai League 1 and League Cup titles in his first season in 2016. However, he had quit the club following a string of bad results earlier this year.

(Photos credit: Suphanburi FC)