Muangthong United welcome back Thai star Theerathon Bunmathan after Vissel Kobe loan spell

After being sent to Japan on loan for a season, Theerathon Bunmathan has been welcomed back by parent club Muangthong United.

Only a few days after the Thailand national thanked J League team Vissel Kobe for his loan spell, the 28-year-old’s return was confirmed by his team who went through their various social media accounts to tell fans of the story.

WELCOME HOME!! SCG Muangthong United welcome back Thailand’s #1 left back Theerathon Bunmathan after completing a one year loan in the J.League, playing alongside Andrés Iniesta and Lucas Podolski, earning 4 assists. #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/hRPKJ9lx5P — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) December 3, 2018

Theerathon was welcomed back at the Suvarnabhumi Airport where he arrived along with his family as they were greeted by fans and media.

Playing or Vissel Kobe, Theerathon had the opportunity to play with stars like Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski. When asked, the Thai shared how he felt during his time in Japan, saying: “It was a fantastic experience to play in Japan,” said Theerathon. “Playing with Andreas was a precious experience, and in the final match also had the chance to meet with David Villa, who I’ve always admired as well.”

He went on to say that he plans to spend some time with family but ultimately get back to training and helping the team.