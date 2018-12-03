Buriram United fans buy over 40,000 home kits on first day on sale

One of the biggest ways fans show support for their clubs is by buying their official merchandise and Thai League side Buriram United sure have a great fan base.

A few weeks back, the team unveiled their home kit for 2019 and in its first day of being available to the public has sold over 40,000 kits.

This was made known through social media:

40,196 Buriram United 2019 jersey were sold in the first day. pic.twitter.com/gXIL3VEkUY — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) December 2, 2018

With the league set to begin in a few months, fans are certainly eagerly awaiting the time to wear these kits to support the team as they look to defend their League 1 crown.