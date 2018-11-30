Indonesia defender Yanto Basna joins Thai club Sukhothai

Indonesia centre-back Yanto Basna joins Thai League 1 outfit Sukhothai FC, making him the latest acquisition under new Serbian head coach Ljubomir Ristovski.

View this post on Instagram Puji Tuhan.🙏🏾 Memulai tantangan baru. A post shared by tete yaklepp (@yanto_basna) on Nov 30, 2018 at 2:07am PST

The 23-year-old, 1.80m defender could turn out to be a key addition for the Fire Bats’ backline with his combined youth and size.

Sukhothai FC are now gearing up for the 2019 season after finishing the 2018 campaign in the lower half of the 18-team league at 11th place.

As for the player, Yanto Basna began his senior career with Mitra Kukar in 2014, followed by stints with Persib Bandung, and Sriwijaya before moving to Thailand with Khon Kaen in League 2.

He currently has 7 caps for Indonesia’s senior squad.

Photo credit: Yanto Basna’s Instagram account