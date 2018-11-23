Thailand international midfielder Charyl Chappuis has said that football fans jump at every opportunity to criticise and bad-mouth Muangthong United just because they are a big club.

Th 26-year-old joined the Thai League champions in 2017 from Suphanburi FC and has scored four goals and recorded six assists in 56 games for the Thai giants so far.

And it has been turbulent time at the Kirins lately — summed up by the fact that Chappuis will be under a third different manager at the club next season after they announced Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as their new head coach this week.

The situation was also not helped by them losing players of the calibre of Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Theerathon Bunmathan to J.League clubs over the last couple of years.

Looking ahead at the next season, Chappuis believes it is going to be an exciting season in Thailand’s domestic league. “It will be an awesome year. We have many great teams — Bangkok United, Buriram United and of course we will be there as well. Anything can happen and everything is possible,” he said.