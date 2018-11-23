Thailand international midfielder Charyl Chappuis has said that football fans jump at every opportunity to criticise and bad-mouth Muangthong United just because they are a big club.
Th 26-year-old joined the Thai League champions in 2017 from Suphanburi FC and has scored four goals and recorded six assists in 56 games for the Thai giants so far.
And it has been turbulent time at the Kirins lately — summed up by the fact that Chappuis will be under a third different manager at the club next season after they announced Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as their new head coach this week.
The situation was also not helped by them losing players of the calibre of Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Theerathon Bunmathan to J.League clubs over the last couple of years.
“Yes, I agree it’s good to have the same coach and set of players. But football is not like that these days. It’s also a business. And for the players who went to Japan, they fully deserve it,” Chappuis told FOX Sports Asia.
“But what is tougher is the expectations of some section of fans. We have a lot of football fans in Thailand and some of them do not fully understand football. They support Muangthong just because we play good football and have good footballers,” he said.
“They don’t see how many changes we had, how many coaches we had. In the end, our performances weren’t as bad as people think,” said the Switzerland-born footballer.
“This is the difficult part because people are always looking at Muangthong as a big club and when they have the opportunity to talk bad things about Muangthong, they will,” said Chappuis who helped Thailand win the 2014 AFF Suzuki Cup.