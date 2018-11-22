Thai League News: Bangkok United confirm big signing, star player returns to Muangthong

Bangkok United confirmed the signing of Salvador forward Nelson Bonilla. Bonilla arrives from Sukhothai where he starred last season, scoring 25 league goals in 33 appearances.

Bangkok United announced his arrival in style, releasing a video on social media and also welcoming him to the club. “Welcome Nelson Bonilla to the real Bangkok United,” read a message on his Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Bienvenido @bonilla_11 #TrueBangkokUnited #BIENVENIDOBONILLA A post shared by True Bangkok United (@true_bangkok_united) on Nov 21, 2018 at 6:38pm PST

While the exact details of the deal have not been disclosed, unofficial sources claim the move is worth around $1 million.

Bangkok finished second last time around in the Thai league and will be hoping Bonilla can spearhead their campaign and help them overhaul Buriram United who were runaway winners.

Elsewhere, Muangthong United unveiled their new head coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as well as new signing Mario Gjurovski who previously featured for them for 3 years between 2012 and 2015.

Both sign on a one-year contract as Muangthong look to challenge the top-dogs in the league.

“I am honoured to join and work with SCG Muangthong United and I thank the club for this opportunity. This is a big challenge, to work with top players and strong fans. The goal is to develop this team and bring success in the upcoming season,” new coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok explained.

Gjurovski, on the other hand, expressed his desire to get back on the field whilst thanking the fans for the support they have shown. “It is a special opportunity to come back, and this is my home, where I’ve been able to play my best football. I thank the club for the faith they have shown. I’m fully fit and ready to go, and I am hungry for victory and to bring the championship to the fans.”

The 32-year-old struck 60 goals in 121 appearances for Muangthong in his previous stint before moving to Bangkok United and then Bangkok Glass. He is now back though and ready to fire his side to glory.

Staying with Muangthong, club icon Teerasil Dangda, who has made over 250 appearances for the side, will make a return next season. Dangda, who became the first Southeast Asian player to play in La Liga during his loan spell at Almeria, spent the 2018 season on loan at Sanfrecce Hiroshima but will return to Muangthong for their 2019 campaign.