BREAKING: SCG Muangthong United seal Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as head coach; sign Mario Gjurovski

There have been some major movements in the Thai League ahead of the 2019 season, with Muangthong United appointing Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as their new head coach. The Kirins did not enjoy a great season last time around, as they finished 4th in the league, and were eliminated in the early stages from the Thai FA Cup and the Thai League cup.

The four-time league champions saw the departure of three coaches last season, after Totchawan Sripan, Santi Chaiyaphuak, and Radovan Curcic were all let go.

As a result, the Kirins have decided to appoint former Sukhothai and Suphanburi manager Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok as their new head coach.

Furthermore, Muagthong United have also re-signed Mario Gjurovski ahead of the 2019 season. The Macedonian midfielder played for the Thai League 1 club from 2012-15, scoring 64 goals across all competitions.

After four successful seasons, Gjurovski rejected a new contract with Muagthong and left on a free transfer. He went on to have stints at Bangkok United and Bangkok Glass. He returns to his former club after a three-year absence.

(Image Credits: Muangthong United)