Fab4: CV11 & Sokpheng to face SG Lions; Kyaw Ko & Aung Thu part of Myanmar’s 12th man 

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

The season might be over for Boeung Ket FC forward Chan Vathanaka, but the Cambodia international has not lost his goalscoring touch.

The 24-year-old playmaker was on target in last Friday 2-2 draw with Timor-Leste when he cancelled out Almeida’s opener in the 40th minute.

However, Timorese-Leste Gama restored his side’s one goal advantage two minutes later. The Angkor Warriors had the final say though, with forward Reung Bunheing netting the equaliser deep into injury-time.

CV11 is currently gearing up to face Singapore in a friendly tonight in Phnom Penh.

The Boeung Ket no. 11, who was trolled by the online keyboard warriors, attracted some controversy when he was pictured a part from the rest of his national teammates!

But Vathanaka was back to his cheery self in no time, sharing an appropriate musical retort with a local pop song by artist Tep Boprek!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Keo Sokpheng earned a call-up to the Cambodia national squad, but was unfortunately left out of the matchday squad to face Timor-Leste.

The Vishkha no. 68 was a spectator for the 2-2 draw in which teammates Chan Vathanaka and Reung Bunheing all found the back of the net.

While striker Sokpheng was not involved the last time out, he could earn his Kouprey Blue run-out when Cambodia host Singapore tonight in Phnom Penh for a friendly.

The 26-year-old has been in sizzling form for Vishkha; banging in the goals and ensuring the Metfone Cambodian League newcomers finished third.

Sokpheng has been pictured hard at work in training and could be in line for a role against Fandi Ahmad’s Lions.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Despite sustaining an wrist injury in the closing stages of the Thai League 1, Myanmar international Aung Thu met up with the rest of his national team.

Hence, the Police Tero no. 10 did not play in the two international friendlies against Indonesia and Bolivia last Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

Nonetheless, striker Aung Thu would have felt the sting of the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Tim Garuda.

At the Wibawa Mukti Stadium, the Indonesians made sure of their big win by the half-time whistle. Brazilian-born striker Beto got the goal fest underway before a Irfan Jaya brace broke the Burmese fans’ hearts. Myanmar also lost 3-0 to Bolivia.

With Myanmar due to take on Bahrain later tonight, 22-year-old Aung Thu will be hoping that his national teammates sign off their international fixtures week with a morale-boosting win!

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

The international friendlies have come a little too soon for the recovering Kyaw Ko Ko.

Still, that did not stop the Chiangrai United no. 37 from posting a Facebook (FB) shout-out to his fellow countrymen to support Myanmar in their friendly matches against Indonesia, Bolivia and Bahrain.

Burmese striker Ko Ko managed to catch the game against Bolivia and was tagged by the present home fans on Facebook.

But it proved to be a difficult watch as Myanmar succumbed to 3-0 to the South American team.

Bolivia raced into two-goal lead within the first 25 minutes as Haquin and Moreno grabbed the goals in the first period. Striker Gutierrez completed the scoring on 67th minute as Myanmar had no reply to the South Americans’ scything attack.

Though miles apart from his national colleagues, 25-year-old Ko Ko will be catching them in action tonight against Bahrain in their last international friendly.

