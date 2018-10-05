Lions in Thailand: Zulfahmi & Baihakki’s day out; Izwan named in Team of the Season

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what the stars of Singapore football Zulfahmi Arifin, Gabriel Quak, Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud and Baihakki Khaizan are up to both on and off the pitch in Thailand.

Zulfahmi Arifin – Chonburi FC

It is a BIG weekend ahead for Zulfahmi Arifin as he prepares for the last game of the Thai League 1 season.

The Chonburi no. 23 was restored to the starting XI last Saturday for the visit of Nakhon Ratchasima FC and played his part in midfield. Sharks captain Kroekrit Thaweekarn helped himself to a brace while fellow midfielder Worachit Kanitsribampen converted from six yards out to hand Chonburi a 3-1 victory.

However, the versatile Zulfahmi, who can also be deployed in defence, sat out this week’s midweek fixture against Port FC – who ruthlessly dispatched the Sharks 5-0! Nonetheless, the Sharks cement their hold on ninth place despite the heavy defeat ahead of their Sunday match with Chiangrai United FC.

Singapore international Zulfahmi Arifin, who has been recalled to national side coach Fandi Ahmad’s squad for the coming friendlies with Mongolia and Cambodia, used his midweek break to catch up with fellow Lions defender Baihakki Khaizan – who was already on his vacation.

The pair, who wasted no time in indulging in Singapore’s most beloved pastime, was out about enjoying the best of Bangkok cuisine. Now we have a SERIOUS craving for some Mookata and Thai fried chicken rice!

And in preparation for the visit of Chiangrai United, Zulfahmi was mobbed with birthday wishes on Instagram (IG)! The 27-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today, drew greetings from former footballers Duncan Elias, Shukor Zailan and Khairul Solyhin just to name a few.

Gabriel Quak – Navy FC

It was a case of mixed results for Navy FC and Gabriel Quak in the top flight of Thai football.

Last Saturday, the relegated team were thrashed by Port FC at the Sattahip Navy Stadium. The Port Lions raced into a 4-nil lead at the half-time whistle before adding one more for good measure to run out 5-0 winners over Navy.

But things improved for the 16th-placed Thai League 1 side on Wednesday when they dealt Police Tero a big blow in their bid to beat the drop!

Things did not go according to script at the Sattahip Navy Stadium when the Silver Shields Dragons defender Kitphom Bunsan looked to give his side a fighting chance to starve off relegation. However, Brazilian Vitor Junior struck just before the break to level the match.

Ivorian Amadou Ouattara restored Navy’s one-goal advantage in the 58th minute only for Police Tero’s Marcos Vinicius to hit back with a penalty on 72 minutes. In the end, Navy defender Chontawat Srisuk proved to be the unlikely hero of the match as he netted a late double to hand his team a 4-2 victory.

With one league match remaining, Navy, along with winger Gabriel Quak, are scheduled to travel to Ubon UMT United on Sunday.

27-year-old Quak, who learnt that he retained his place in the Singapore squad for their upcoming friendlies, was out and about in a daddies’ day out with teammate Noraphat Kaikaew.

The 2015 Malaysia FA Cup winner also revealed this week on IG that he is a fan of supperclub Wan – located at Suntec City.

Hassan Sunny – Army United FC

Hassan Sunny had an early taste of home as the Army United goalkeeper signed off the Thai League 2 season away to Nongbua Pitchaya FC.

The Gentleman Ranger no. 18 was beaten inside three minutes at the Nong Bua Lamphu Province Stadium by Gamecocks’ striker Goran Jerkovic. But Hassan’s teammate Chakrit Buathong spared the 34-year-old’s blushes when he ensured that Army ended their 2018 season with a 1-1 draw.

With a total of 41 points, the Gentleman Rangers finished in ninth position.

Singapore international Hassan ended his season exactly how he started it by lining up opposite fellow compatriot, and Nongbua Pitchaya’s, Izwan Mahbud.

The two Singaporean goalkeepers will be seeing a lot more of each other in the coming weeks – with both slated to play in retiring Lion Fahrudin Mustafic‘s testimonal. Former Tampines Rovers goalie Hassan, will turn out for the Tampines All-Stars team come Sunday.

Following that, Hassan will be joined by Izwan in the Fandi Ahmad’s Singapore squad to face Mongolia and Cambodia.

But before everything goes down, the two-time Suzuki Cup winner must be happy to come home to the sight of his two little girls waiting for him at the airport. #thisishometruly

Izwan Mahbud – Nongbua Pitchaya FC

Izwan Mahbud’s first season aboard was one to remember as the Nongbua Pitchaya shot-stopper wrapped up his maiden Thai League 2 campaign.

The 28-year-old Singaporean was reunited with international colleague Hassan Sunny and Army United as the two teams ended up sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw last Saturday. The Gamecocks, who earned 45 points in total this season, finished high up in the top-half of the table in fifth.

Former Tampines Rovers man Izwan, who wanted to test his footballing pedigree overseas, justified his move to Thailand and was named in FourFourTwo Thailand’s Thai League 2 Team of the Season!!!

Perhaps, it is fitting then that Izwan received a welcome-home present from Adidas Singapore.

Receiving a pair of pastel pink Predator boots, the Gamecocks no. 1 will have a chance to test them out this weekend.

As reward for a season of hard work, the 2012 Suzuki Cup winner will be a part of the Singapore All-Stars team for Fahrudin Mustafic’s testimonal this Sunday before turning out for the Singapore Lions in their mid-October friendlies with Mongolia and Cambodia.

Baihakki Khaizan – Udon Thani FC

Veteran defender Baihakki Khaizan ended his time aboard in Thailand on a high with Udon Thani FC.

The Orange Giants no. 5 had to be contented with a place on the bench as his team ran out 4-2 winners over Krabi FC in the final game of the 2018 Thai League 2 campaign. Udon Thani ended up with a 34-point haul and placed sixth in the standings.

34-year-old Baihakki, who revealed on his social media platforms that he will be leaving the Thai League behind, thanked all the people who helped him along the way and all the new friends that he has made. The three-time Suzuki Cup winner also previously played for Muangthong United in the Thai League 1.

Singapore international Baihakki also mentioned that he will miss his weekly meet-ups with two of his national colleagues, Zulfahmi Arifin and Gabriel Quak – who are also playing in Thailand.

But the 2013 Malaysia Super League winner will not have to wait for long to be reunited with Zulfahmi and Quak. The trio will assemble for their country’s friendlies against Mongolia and Cambodia in the middle of the month.

In addition, Baihakki will also be part of retiring Lion Fahrudin Mustafic‘s testimonal match. Part of the Singapore All-Stars team, the 2007 Southeast Asian Games bronze medallist is already working out hard for Sunday’s game and even roped in his daughter Moza Alyka to help!

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app.

For more info on FOX+ click here or to start your *free 30 day trial download the FOX+ app.

* FOX+ is available in select territories