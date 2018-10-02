Fab4: Aung Thu aiming to beat the drop; Sokpheng gets new pumped up kicks

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

The Metfone Cambodian League drew to a close on Sunday for Chan Vathanaka and Boeung Ket FC.

The Rubbermen no. 11 started on the bench and saw his side trailing by goal after Phnom Penh Crown opened the scoring through midfielder Orn Chanpolin five minutes before the break.

Despite finding the equaliser in the second half, things only got worse for Boeung Ket and forward CV11 just before injury-time when Crown’s Valci Junior gave soon-to-be-departed coach Sean Sainsbury a morale-boosting parting gift in the form of a 2-1 victory. The Rubbermen finished with 49 points in second and lost out to Naga World FC for the league title.

With the C-League done and dusted, 24-year-old Vathanaka can now enjoy his end-of-season holiday. But the Cambodian international playmaker is in for a short break though – with Cambodia scheduled take on Timor-Leste and Singapore on October 12 and 16 respectively in international friendlies.

Till then, the 2015 C-League title winner has earned his rest after a long season. Even during his down time, CV11 had a chance to show his athletic side when he was spotted shooting hoops at the arcade!

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Visakha FC and Keo Sokpheng ended up on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller against Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC in the last C-League game of the season.

The visitors Svay Rieng were in inspired form for the first half as they notched five goals with defender Nub Tola’s brace and midfielder Hoy Phallin scoring a hat-trick! Striker Sokpheng netted to give his side some hope as the first half ended in a 5-1 scoreline.

C-League newcomers Visakha threatened to do the impossible after the break with Ngoy Srin, Choe Myong-ho and San Kimheng all netting for the third-placed club, but ultimately fell short in their comeback bid as the match finished 5-4.

Despite tasting defeat in his last game, Cambodian international Sokpheng must be hoping for some good news for his country’s upcoming friendlies. The Visakha no.68 was included in national team manager Keisuke Honda’s squad last time out and will keep his fingers crossed that he makes the cut again.

Sokpheng, who was in a bit of a fashion fix last week, took to his social media to poll his followers as he was torn between a choice of red or blue football boots.

The 26-year-old ultimately settled on the blue pair and was spotted breaking in his new kicks in last Sunday’s game. #bluelightning

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Following their loss to newly-crowned Thai League 1 champions Buriram United last week, Aung Thu and Police Tero’s losing streak continues against Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC.

The Silver Shields Dragon once again opted to drop striker Aung Thu from the starting XI, and the decision seemed to pay off initially when captain Michael N’dri found the back of the net just three minutes in. 14 minutes later, Kang Soo-il levelled the score for the Dragons.

In need of a winning goal, Aung Thu entered the fray on 65th minute – replacing goalscorer N’dri. The match seemed destined to end in a 1-1 draw until Ratchaburi forward Nerijus Valskis found an injury-time winner to send the Myanmar international and the Silver Shields Dragons into the drop zone.

Armed with just 33 points, 15th-placed Police Tero are in serious danger of being relegated.

Aung Thu and co need to win their two remaining league games against Navy FC and PT Prachuap FC, and hope that Sukhothai FC and Chainat Hornbill FC lose in order to beat the drop.

This is the last chance for 22-year-old Aung Thu to improve on his 11-goal tally and end his first overseas stint with a bang as the 2016 Myanmar National League title winner returns to parent club Yadanarbon FC at the end of the season.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Myanmar international Kyaw Ko Ko and Chiangrai United made light work out of Ubon UMT United FC last Sunday.

The relegated Eagles landed an early sucker punch goal courtesy of midfielder Kittikai Juntaraksa in the 22nd minute. However, their lead lasted just three minutes before Beetles defender headed past opposing keeper Peerapong Ruenin to get his side back on level terms. Bill opened the floodgates with a long range goal to make it 3-1 before the break.

Bill racked up his second of the night along with Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul as the Beetles ran out 4-1 winners against the Eagles.

With their 15th victory of the season, Chiangrai United are sitting comfortably in the top half of the table in fifth with 53 points. They end off their Thai League 1 season away at Nakhon Ratchasima FC and Chonburi FC this weekend.

Kyaw Ko Ko must be hoping to play some part in both fixtures considering that his loan is up at the end of the season with the Beetles no. 37 due back at Myanmar club Yangon United – who celebrated their 2018 title win over the last weekend.

Though he played no part in the Eagles’ demolition, Kyaw Ko was back on the football pitch this week – helming Chiangrai United’s youth football clinic.

Besides running through some training exercises, the 25-year-old Thai Champions Cup winner was also game enough to oblige his young charges with their autograph requests!

