Fab4: Title heartbreak for CV11 & Sokpheng; Ko Ko plays ping pong football

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

It was a case of close but no cigar for Chan Vathanaka and Boeung Ket FC as they ceded the 2018 Metfone Cambodian League title to Nagaworld FC.

Last Sunday, the Rubbermen and their no. 11 faced Angkor Tiger FC in a title-decider and things were going according to plan as early as the ninth minute when forward Esoh Omogba gave them the lead. The Tigers got one back before half time and went into the break all square.

Vice-captain Sun Sovannarith restored Boeung Ket’s one-goal lead minutes after the restart, but Angkor Tiger had enough in the tank to spoil last year’s C-League champions’ party as they came back with a final goal to end the game 2-2.

With Naga World notching the title over the weekend, the Rubbermen have all but sealed their grip on second spot with 49 points. Playmaker Vathanaka and his teammates end their 2018 C-League campaign this Sunday hosting fifth-placed Phnom Penh Crown FC.

Despite a fun-filled team day out at the iconic Angkor Wat temples last Saturday, it is understandable that CV11 is feeling mighty upset at the moment after missing out on the opportunity to land Boeung Ket’s third consecutive league title.

So what does the 24-year-old get up to when he is upset? Why karaoke of course! The 2015 C-League league title winner drowned his sorrow in song for all to see when he uploaded an Instagram (IG) story of him singing a local love ballad. #singthebluesaway

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Visakha FC and Keo Sokpheng’s dream of clinching the league title in their maiden C-League campaign came to an end on Sunday at the hands of Naga World.

In probably what was the most important match of the past weekend, the Visakha no. 68 and his teammates fell to an early strike from Naga’s Golden Boot contender George Bisan.

The Nigerian continued his fine form in front of goal and doubled the casino-backed club’s advantage not long after the half-time break. Visakha clawed one back via the penalty spot through North Korean Cho Myong Ho, but Naga’s keeper Sou Yaty stood tall in the opposing goal and left them staring at a 2-1 defeat.

Despite suffering their fourth loss of the season, Visakha are assured of a third-place finish on 45 points and bring their season to a close on Sunday against Preah Khan Reach FC.

Although striker Sokpheng and his teammates are hardly in a celebratory mood, there was a little spot of sunshine this week at the C-League newcomers.

The Cambodian international took to his Facebook to wish Visakha’s head coach Hok Sochivoan a happy birthday. The popular Cambodian coach is also in the running for the end-of-season Cambodian Football Awards.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Aung Thu and Police Tero FC failed to halt reigning Thai League 1 champions Buriram United FC from claiming their second consecutive league title last Saturday.

At the Chang Arena, the Silver Shields Dragons, who started the game with striker Aung Thu on the bench, were in trouble after just 10 minutes as the Thunder Castle’s top scorer Diogo rounded goalkeeper Nont Muangngam to open the scoring.

Trailing by a goal, Myanmar international Aung Thu was finally called into action in the 65th minute – coming on for Mongkol Tossakrai.

Then in the 74th-minute, Buriram made sure of the 2-0 result thanks to defender Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri – who found the back of the net after Osvaldo’s shot came off the woodwork.

With three league games left, Police Tero are hovering in the relegation zone in 15th position and have lost their last four games.

With no efforts on target against Buriram, Aung Thu and company will be looking to improve on that statistic and result for the visit of Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC. 22-year-old Aung Thu, who has scored 11 goals so far, last netted in the 3-2 league defeat to fellow strugglers Air Force Central FC.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Burmese striker Kyaw Ko Ko watched on as his team Chiangrai United FC put the final nail in Navy FC’s coffin as they played out a 2-2 draw over the weekend.

At the Singha Stadium, there was a glimmer of hope for Navy that they might beat the drop when winger Amadou Ouattara seized the initiative in the third minute to edge his side in front. The advantage lasted barely a minute before the Beetles hit back through attacking midfielder Akarawin Sawassdee.

16th-placed Navy just would not quit and got their reward, and the lead, right after half time when Brazilian Vitor Junior converted. Digging deep, a resilient Chiangrai drew level once again in the 72nd minute and ended Navy’s top-flight status after four years.

The Beetles, who are currently fifth in the standings, have 50 points from 31 games played. They are in action next in the FA Cup semi-finals against Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC on Wednesday night before entertaining Ubon UMT United over the weekend.

In the meantime, Myanmar international Kyaw Ko Ko looks well on his way to first-team action soon as he recovers from his knee ligament injury. The Beetles no.37 is working his way back to optimal fitness levels and was spotted in light training as well as engaging in a game of ping pong football in the club’s gym!

And when the 25-year-old is not on the pitch, he is keeping busy by introducing his Chiangrai teammates to the best food that Myanmar has to offer! #youarewhatyoueat

With Yangon United landing their fifth Myanmar National League title over the weekend, Kyaw Ko Ko’s Facebook was flooded by well wishes from fans of the Burmese footballer’s parent club.

