Fab4: CV11 returns from injury with goal; Kyaw Ko becomes a running man

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

He is baaack! Forward Chan Vathanaka made his much-anticipated Cambodian League return from injury on Sunday and marked it with a goal.

Defending champions Boeung Ket FC took on second-bottom club Electricite du Cambodge and handed them 5-0 drubbing as Cambodian international Vathanaka found the net just before the end of the first half to double his side’s advantage. Mat Yamin, Julius Oiboh, Khun Sengthai and Maycon Calijuri were the other goalscorers for the Rubbermen.

With just two league matches left, CV11 must be keeping his fingers crossed that his team will be able to catch table-toppers NagaWorld FC – who are two points ahead. The Rubbermen no. 11 and co will have to take all three points against Angkor Tigers FC on Sunday if they hope to catch rivals Naga World.

Having found success over the weekend, perhaps 24-year-old Vathanaka should repeat the same training regime that brought him back to his goal scoring ways?

The Boeung Ket captain revealed on Facebook that he hit up an onsen or hot spring spa last week and it seems to have done the trick – restoring the Cambodian League title winner back to fitness.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Striker Keo Sokpheng kept his club in the running for a shot at the Cambodian League title by notching a win over National Police Commissary FC.

The Visakha FC no. 68 found the back of the net early on to give the newly-promoted club some breathing space before proceeding to dismantle the visitors 4-1!

Sitting in third at the moment, Visakha have 45 points after 20 games and trail second-placed Boeung Ket by three points and first-placed Naga World by five points.

26-year-old Sokpheng, who has been consistently in the goals since his return to the C-League, unveiled a new goal celebration last week with his latest strike.

And the celebrations just did not seem to stop for the two-time Cambodian League title winner as he took to his Facebook to share his birthday greetings to his little nephew.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Aung Thu finally ended his dry spell in front of goal but it was not enough to give Police Tero FC the points against Pattaya United.

At the Nong Prue Stadium last Wednesday, the Silver Shields Dragons’ no. 10 came off the bench to score an injury-time consolation goal. Despite breaking his goal duck, Aung Thu was unable to make it a winning appearance with goals from Picha Autra, Lukian and Chayawat Srinawong condemning Police Tero to a 3-1 defeat.

Things did not get better for the Myanmar international striker and the fifteenth position team over the weekend at the Boonyachinda Stadium either when they hosted Air Force Central FC.

The Blue Eagles were soaring as they came out flying in the second half with Greg Houla getting the goal fest underway in the 51st minute. Two minutes later, Kayne Vincent made it two-nil before Frenchman Houla completed his brace in the 60th minute.

Aung Thu’s team did not back down and got a lifeline through defender Niran Hansson six minutes later. The Silver Shields Dragons briefly threatened to pull off a comeback win when Marcos Vinicius struck in the 73rd minute, but they did not have enough left in their tank as they lost 3-2.

With a visit to the Chang Arena this Saturday, things do not get any easier from here on for relegation-threated Police Tero as Aung Thu and co need to add to their 33 points tally with a win against Buriram United if they want to climb out of the drop zone.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Myanmar international Kyaw Ko Ko had a busy week as Chiangrai United picked up a possible four points out of six!

The Beetles no. 37, who is in the final stages of making his comeback from a knee ligament injury, missed last Wednesday 2-nil win over Port FC. The match was book-ended by two Chiangrai United goals – first from midfielder Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul in the fourth minute and a second late in injury time from Brazilian forward Bill.

Unfortunately, there was no such repeat at the Leo Stadium last Saturday for the Beetles as Bangkok Glass FC held them to a goalless draw. Chiangrai face Nakhon Ratchasima FC in the League Cup semis on Wednesday night before taking on Navy FC in league action on Sunday.

Despite being on the mend, 25-year-old Kyaw Ko Ko joined his Beetles teammates last Sunday at the Chiangrai marathon as well as the club’s academy players. They seemed to be in high spirits as they busked in the fun with the other participants. Kyaw Ko = Running man?

Apart from that, two-time Myanmar National League title winner Kyaw Ko Ko also enjoyed his fifteen minutes of fame when he was spotted on the Singha Stadium pitch filming a beverage commercial.

