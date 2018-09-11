Fab4: Sokpheng sorry for Cambodia defeat; Ko Ko visits Beetles youngsters

FOX Sports Asia brings you a weekly watch on what Cambodia’s Chan Vathanaka, Keo Sokpheng and Myanmar duo Kyaw Ko Ko and Aung Thu are up to.

Chan Vathanaka – Cambodia and Boeung Ket FC

Boeung Ket FC captain and forward Chan Vathanaka could only watch on as his countrymen succumbed to Malaysia 3-1.

CV11, who is a regular member of the Cambodia national side, missed the call-up for new coach Keisuke Honda’s squad as the playmaker is still nursing an injury sustained in club training.

Still, the Rubbermen number 11 could not get his mind off the national team as he posted some #throwback photos of him and his 2014 national teammates. They were spotted in some pretty eye-catching suits!

Besides reminiscing happier times, the Cambodian League winner was also spotted enjoying a cup of joe in town with Boeung Ket teammate, Julius Oiboh.

Keo Sokpheng – Cambodia and Visakha FC

Cambodia international Keo Sokpheng did not translate his red-hot scoring form for Visakha FC on to the international stage.

Nonetheless, the 26-year-old striker had his hand in the early Cambodia goal as the Angkor Warriors went down 3-1 to Malaysia.

Sokpheng headed midfielder Chantha Bin’s ball back across goal to Soeuy Visal who delivered a left-footed volley past Khairul Fahmi in the 18th minute. The Visakha number 68 was again the provider in the 50th-minute mark as he beat Mahalli Jasuli on the left, only for teammate Kouch Sokumpheak to miss from the tight angle.

But a Sharul Saad goal in the 62nd minute gave Harimau Malaya some hope before Syazwan Andik headed his side into the lead. Shahrel Fikri, who had a hand in all three Malaysia goals, capped off a fine performance with the final goal in injury time to condemn newly-appointed Cambodia coach Keisuke Honda to a debut loss.

Former PKNP FC striker Sokpheng was apologetic over the result on his Facebook, with most of the fans pretty understanding considering this is Honda’s first game proper.

The two-time Cambodian League title winner also did his part this week in helping to promote Visakha’s youth academy recruitment drive.

Aung Thu – Myanmar and Police Tero FC

Returning to the Police Tero’s starting line-up, Aung Thu capped off a Hyde-and-Jekyll week for the Thai League 1 club.

The Silver Shields Dragons dug deep in their return to league action at the Thung Thalay Luang Stadium last Wednesday, with captain Michael N’dri netting twice within the space of five second-half minutes to hand Sukhothai FC a 2-1 defeat.

However, there was no such repeat over the weekend against Muangthong United.

Despite being in the driver’s seat with two goals courtesy of Brazilian forward Marcos Vinicius, Police Tero saw their advantage disappear in the second period when the Kirins pulled levelled through Jaja Coelho and Weerawut Kayem. Muangthong still had plenty in the tank though and Poramet Arjvirai and Heberty put the icing on the 4-2 comeback victory.

With three points out of a possible six, Police Tero are still in the relegation zone in 14th position with 33 points. The Silver Shields Dragons are next in action against Pattaya United followed by fellow relegation candidates Air Force Central FC.

Kyaw Ko Ko – Myanmar and Chiangrai United FC

Chiangrai United and Kyaw Ko Ko can be proud of themselves as they managed a loss and a win as football action resumes in Thailand’s top tier.

The Beetles might have slipped to a 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Buriram United, but they had their own chances in a disciplined display.

And at the Singha Stadium on Sunday, sixth-positioned Chiangrai United turned the screws on PT Prachuap FC – going two goals up via Victor Cardozo and Chaiyawat Buran before the break.

But the Killer Wasps were not licked yet! Lonsana Doumbouya netted to give Prachuap some hope before the hour before Akarawin Sawasdee got the all-important goal for Chiangrai. Doumbouya still had time to score his brace but ultimately the Beetles held their nerves to see the game finished 3-2.

With 45 points, Chiangrai United host Port FC next in midweek before travelling to take on Bangkok Glass on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Beetles striker Kyaw Ko Ko took a break from the gym to hang out at the club academy.

The Chiangrai number 37, who is on the comeback trail from a knee cruciate ligament injury, was spotted with the U-14 and U-15 sides. We can only imagine what a treat it must have been for those young footballers to get some quality face time with a member of the senior squad.

