Official: Muangthong United appoint Alexandre Gama as head coach

Thai giants Muangthong United are going through a tough phase. The Kirins are currently fifteenth on the league table, having accumulated on eleven points. They have now brought in a new manager to help them deal with the situation.

Muangthong United have confirmed the appointment of Alexandre Gama as their new head coach after parting ways with Yoon Jong-Hwan. The Brazilian football coach takes over the Kirins after leaving Thailand U-23.

Speaking after his appointment, Gama revealed why he chose to leave his former job to join the Thai League 1 club.

“The reason is very simple. Muangthong is a historic club, a big club in Thailand,” he said

“I have been here for five years, and when we received the opportunity to work at this club, we could not say no. I believe we can help a lot and we together, the players and the fans, can do very well.”

“I am very hungry for more titles, and more challenges, and I am here to achieve this.”

However, the 51-year-old does have his work cut out with Muangthong United currently fifteenth in the league table. They next face Chonburi on June 16, 2019.

“I have been a coach for a long time, I like the pressure. I like to work under pressure because, for me, I work better.”

The new Muangthong United boss left his job as the head coach of Thailand U-23 before moving back to domestic football. He spoke about the Olympic squad during his unveiling as well.

“The Olympic team is amazing, I like the players, and I believe a lot in these players. It is a big year for [players of] their age. But this is Muangthong.”

Gama does boast an impressive resume, having managed the likes of Buriram United and Chiangrai United in the past. The Brazilian even led the Thunder Castles to two successive league titles in 2014 and 2015, as well as, the Thai Cup in 2015.

