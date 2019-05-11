WATCH: Vietnam star Xuan Truong scores incredible free-kick for Buriram United in Thai League match

It was a day to remember for Buriram United player Luong Xuan Truong as he rifled home an incredible free kick to score for his team in a Thai League match against Nakhon Ratchasima.

The moment came in the first half as Buriram were awarded a free kick for an infringement just outside the box, and one of the players who stepped up to the mark was Xuan Truong.

The Vietnamese star was the one who confidently stepped up to take the free kick, catching the goalkeeper by surprise and striking the ball into the back of the net.

It puts him in some elite company as he becomes one of the first Vietnam players to score in a top Thai League. Needless to say, fans were very impressed by the neat bit of skill and finish.