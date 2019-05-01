VAR to be reintroduced in Thai League for the second half of season

The Thai League 1 will reintroduce the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the second half of ongoing Thailand top flight season, the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have confirmed.

VAR has been in use in Thailand for more than an year now after being introduced for the first time in January 2018, however the FAT had decided to suspend the use of VAR after repeated complaints from various clubs.

However, FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang has told the Bangkok Post that the VAR will be back in use in the Thai League from the second half of the ongoing season.

The Thai news outlet reveals that the FAT has been in touch with football’s world governing body FIFA regarding the implementation of the VAR and FIFA has asked the FAT to provide proper training to the VAR officials before using it during domestic games.

The FAT president also said that the association will build a state-of-the-art national football training centre in Saraburi which is expected to be completed in four years’ time.