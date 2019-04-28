WATCH: Buriram United players throw Vietnam’s Luong Xuan Truong into the swimming pool for birthday surprise

Vietnam National Team star Luong Xuan Truong joined Thai giants Buriram United during the 2019 transfer window. The youngster celebrated his birthday on April 28 with his teammates and was given the surprise of a lifetime!

Luong Xuan Truong celebrated his birthday in Thailand with Buriram United. However, the Vietnam star got more than he for when his teammates picked him up and threw him into the swimming pool!

As can be seen from the video below, a handful of Buriram players pick up the twenty-three year old to throw him into the pool, while the rest sing happy birthday for him.

Happy Birthday Lương Xuân Trường from your friends 💦💦💦💦😍 Posted by BURIRAM UNITED on Sunday, 28 April 2019

Meanwhile, Buriram United currently sit fourth on the Thai League table, having played two games fewer than league leaders Port FC. The Thunder Castles have accumulated thirteen points in those seven matches, and are seven points behind the top spot.

On the other hand, Buriram’s campaign in the AFC Champions League hasn’t exactly gone according to the plan. The Thai side are sitting fourth in their group, having lost three of their four games so far.