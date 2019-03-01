Thai League 1 2019: Buriram United held to a 0-0 draw by Suphanburi FC

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United drew their second consecutive match of this year’s league campaign as their encounter with Suphanburi FC finished goalless.

Seven-time Thai League champions Buriram United started as firm favourites against Suphanburi FC, who finished 10th last season, at the Suphanburi Provincial Stadium.

The visitors saw majority of the ball early on and didn’t allow Suphanburi to express themselves. The first clear cut opportunity of the match fell to Buriram’s Pedro Junior, who skied his header from close range.

The visitors’ dead-ball specialist Ratthanakorn Maikami was one of the key players for them as his set-piece deliveries were difficult for Suphanburi defence to deal with. However, Pedro Junior, on more than one occasions squandered glorious chances to go one up from Ratthanakorn’s deliveries.

The hosts, however, weren’t one to back down and threatened on counter. But Suphanburi themselves were guilty of missing gilt-edged opportunities as the first half finished goalless.

The second half more or less a similar pattern as the hosts failed to assert their dominance and when the opportunities did come up, they failed to convert them. The match ultimately finished 0-0 and both the sides shared a point each from the match to take their tally to two points from as many league matches this season.

Image Courtesy: Buriram United