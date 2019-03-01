LIVE: Thai League 1 2019 – Suphanburi FC vs Buriram United

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog for the Thai League 1 encounter between Suphanburi vs Buriram United.

The Thai League 1 2019 kicked off on Friday, 22nd February and surprisingly, only four out of the 16 teams could manage a win as half of the matches finished in a draw. Both Suphanburi and Buriram United played out draws as well.

Buriram, who have won the last two league titles, will travel to the Suphanburi Provincial Stadium to get their first win of the league season. Their opening encounter was against Chonburi, which ended in a 2-2 draw despite the latter finishing the match with nine men at the Chang Arena.

Suphanburi, on the other hand, played out a goalless draw against Chainat Hornbill away from home. They would want to put in another resolute performance against the defending champions of Thai League.

Follow all the LIVE updates from the Suphanburi vs Buriram United, which is being played at the Suphanburi Provincial Stadium here.