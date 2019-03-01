Thai League: Suphanburi vs Buriram United, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

With the Thai League still in the early stages, teams are hoping to start well with wins to help determine the pace they’ll make throughout the season.

And in game week two, Suphanburi host Buriram United at Suphanburi Stadium as both look for their first wins.

To open the season, the hosts were rather unimpressive as they face Chainat Hornbill in a match that ended in a 0-0 draw.

They are definitely hoping to open up their goal tally and against a strong squad, that should help them gain their confidence.

On the other hand, much is expected of Buriram United as they are defending champions, but they were held at home by Chonburi in their opening match.

In a 2-2 draw, everyone expected a win for Buriram but they now have to try and do it away from home.

When is the match?

The match between the two is on March 1, 2019 at 9:00 PM SGT.

It will be held at Suphanburi Stadium.

Where to watch?

For those in Thailand who want to watch the match, it will be carried by True4U, True Sport 2 and True Sport 2 HD.

Those outside the country can follow us as we will have a live blog where we will discuss the match!

Photos by Suphanburi and Buriram United