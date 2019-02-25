Muangthong United drop Thai League opener against PT Prachuap

Muangthong United failed to get the win in their first match for the new Thai League campaign as they lost to PT Prachuap.

With Buriram United also failing to win in their first match as well, many believed Muangthong United would use it to get an early advantage but they fared much worse as a goal from Herlison Caion in the 28th minute spelled disaster for the favourites.

Supporters at SCG Stadium were stunned that as the home team fell behind early and could not bounce back.

With all teams already getting their first matches in, Muangthong United see themselves near the bottom of the table in 15th place, while Ratchaburi FC are atop along with Pattaya United, Nakhon Ratchasima and Prachuap as the only four teams to have gotten maximum points in their opening matches.

Up next for Muangthong United are Bangkok United in an away match.

