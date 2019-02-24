Can Muangthong United climb back to the top of the Thai League and dethrone Buriram United?

As the 2019 Thai League hits its early stages, many are interested to see whether Muangthong United can climb back the summit of Thailand football.

Known as The Kirins, the club initially founded in 1989 has won the Thai League four times, second in history only behind rivals Buriram United who are at seven.

Only one of two teams, along with Buriram United, who have won the league in the past 11 seasons, few doubt that Muangthong are one of the best clubs in Thailand.

Unfortunately, they finished fourth last season, only the second time they failed to finish in the top three of the standings since 2008 and many were wondering if the time of dominance for the club is a thing of the past.

However, the team have a fresh start in 2019 and they are going to try to climb back the rankings and possibly even challenge Buriram United as they try to halt their rivals from notching a third straight Thai League title.

At the moment, the team have strengthened their core in all aspects of the pitch, with much of the concentration on the defensive end.

They signed Vietnam goalkeeper Dang Van Lam on a free transfer from Hai Phong FC in what many believe to be one of the best deals to happen in the summer.

The 25-year-old has been under the spotlight thanks to his incredible performances in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 where he was the anchor for Vietnam en route to winning the club’s second tournament title in history.

He also represented the country in the AFC Asian Cup where they impressed again – being the only ASEAN team to reach the quarter-final of the competition as they eventually lost to Japan 1-0.

His performances there has a lot of Asian teams looking to sign the keeper but ultimately it was Muangthong United that ended up signing him and he should easily be a big player for the club.

Outside of Van Lam, the returning Mario Gjurovski is playing his second stint with the club after playing for the Thai squad from 2012 to 2015.

Gjurovski is part of the team that won the Thai League back in 2012 and at 33 years old, his veteran presence and experience should be a big factor on how the Kirins will play this campaign.

Furthermore, the team also snatched up a rising talent in the forward position as they were able to bring in Myanmar star Aung Thu from Yadanarbon FC in a season-long loan.

The versatile striker has been excelling in all teams he’s played for so far, with excellent performances for Yadanarbon and a successful spell with Police Tero Football Club where he scored 11 goals in 31 appearances.

A regular fixture for the Myanmar national team as well, Aung Thu has made 24 senior appearances and has scored eight goals in total.

Now with new players, Muangthong United has also brought in a new coach in former Suphanburi manager Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok.

Simply known as Bae, there is the hope that he will breathe some fresh air into the club to help them improve from last year’s performance.

With new names on the pitch and on the sidelines, everything seems set for the former champions to regain their throne. It is only a matter of putting the pieces together and make things work. If all things go accordingly, then Muangthong United may be back at the summit of Thai football by the end of the campaign.

Photo courtesy of Muangthong United