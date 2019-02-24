Buriram United held by Chonburi FC in Thai League opener

Thai League defending champions Buriram United failed to start off their campaign on a winning note as they were held by a tough Chonburi FC club in their campaign curtain-raiser.

Understandably, the back-to-back defending titlists were heavily favoured but it was Chonburi who drew first blood as a goal by Worachit Kanitsribampen in the 57th minute gave the visitors an unlikely lead.

Those in Chang Arena were shocked but Buriram were able to fight back as Supachok Sarachat leveled less than 10 minutes later to erase the one-goal advantage for the Chonburi.

Supachok found the back of the net again two minutes later to turn the tide towards the hosts’ favour as Chang Arena went crazy but it was short-lived as Korakrit Thawikan beat the Buriram defence in the 76th minute to tie it at 2-2.

Neither would score again and they would eventually share the spoils.

At the moment, Buriram and Chonburi are fifth and sixth, respectively in the early stages of the Thai League table.

Photo courtesy of Buriram United