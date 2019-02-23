After shining for Vietnam, can Luong Xuan Truong help new club Buriram United retain the Thai League title?

In the Thai League, Buriram United have been dominant in recent years and are looking to win their third straight domestic title.

Being the only team to win the the title for three straight years – from 2013 to 2015 – they are also trying to be the first team to do it twice to establish their dominance.

And as other teams try to catch Buriram United, the defending champions continue to add on players to their talented squad to maintain their high level and keep their rivals at bay.

One of the names that people are excited about is Vietnamese star Luong Xuan Truong.

The 23-year-old came in January on a season-long loan from Hoang Anh Gia Lai which should really help him develop his skills and Buriram would benefit as they have another budding star who has proven his worth in big stages.

A versatile midfielder, Xuan Truong has played for various teams, despite all being on loan, as he’s played for Korea Republic teams Incheon United and Gangwon FC in the most recent seasons. He holds the distinction of being the first Vietnamese footballer to play for the K League.

In the international level, he’s done well as well as he played a very important role in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 where Vietnam were held as champions – only their second in history with the previous one being in 2008.

With that in mind, what does Xuan Truong bring to the table?

One thing that Vietnamese supporters are excited to see with Xuan Truong is his excellent vision on the pitch. He knows how to pick key passes and knows where to be in most cases during the match.

This should definitely come in handy when they’re battling big teams like Muangthong United who have significantly improved from last season.

Another thing people are raving about the young star is that he is dependable on set pieces. At numerous occasions tasked to take the free kick, while it doesn’t always result in goals, Xuan Truong is accurate as he places balls in danger areas that gives his teammates the chances to score.

Last but certainly not least is the perfect mixture between his youth and experience. Being able to play overseas and succeed in international level certainly gives Xuan Truong an advantage of knowing what to expect in big matches. And given the fact that Buriram United are not starved of talent across all positions, the partnerships that Xuan Truong may potentially bring to the club is an exciting concept for supporters and a terrifying thought for opponents.