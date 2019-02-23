Thai League: Ratchaburi get win over Trat FC in season opener

The Thai Premier League kicks off and Ratchaburi battles Trat FC to begin the festivities with the former getting a win over the latter.

Both teams had extremely good games and it was entertaining from start to finish as Yannick Djalo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

However, that lead would only last for two minutes as Losana Doumbouya scored to level the score again.

He would then give Trat FC the lead just before half-time with a goal in the 44th minute to give his team the advantage.

In the restart, Ratchaburi tried to bounce back and it was Djalo again who found the back of the net nine minutes from the restart as the was level once again.

Twelve minutes later, Djalo would secure his hat-trick as his third goal would eventually be the match winner as Ratchaburi get the first win in the league while Trat are at the bottom for now.

Photo courtesy of Ratchaburi