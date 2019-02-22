Thai League to feature 21 ASEAN players

The Thai League is kicking off and everyone is hoping to strengthen their squads in order to chase defending champions Buriram United.

At the moment, they are showing utter dominance but teams like Muangthong United are not too far behind and they are constantly finding ways to add talent to their list in order to compete in the top domestic league in the country.

With that in mind, the emergence of ASEAN players have resulted in an increase in quality of stars that are produced from the continent and naturally they would be signed to big Asian leagues like Thai League.

And with that, the 2019 campaign will feature 21 ASEAN-born players who will be playing for various clubs this season.

See the image below to see the competitors who will take part of the Thai League.

The Philippines will have the largest number of players featuring in the Thai League, with nine players plying their trade in the country. Michael Falkesgaard plays for Bangkok United, while stars like Stephan Palla and Manuel Ott will be representing Buriram United and Ratchaburi, respectively.

Completing the list for the Philippines are Mark Andrew Hartmann who plays for Suphanburi, Amin Nazari will also play for Ratchaburi, Iain Ramsay plays for Sukhothai, Marco Casambre and Adam Tull play for Chainat Hornbill while Javier Patino Lachica will represent Buriram United

Myanmar have the second-most number of players in the league with five as Aung Thu plays for SCG Muangthong United, while Kyaw Ko Ko will don the colours of Samutprakan City.

Vietnam and Indonesia both have two players in the Thai League, with the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 winners represented by goalkeeper Dang Van Lam who plays for SCG Muangthong United and Luong Xuan Truong who plays for champions Buriram United.

Victor Chukuwuekezie Igbonefo and Rudolof Yanto Bansa are the two Indonesia players as the former will suit up for PTT Rayong, while the latter will play for Sukhothai.

Malaysia, Laos and Singapore have one representative each, as the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 runners-up are represented by Curran Lawrence Singh Ferns who plays for Sukhothai, Laos have Souk Aphone Vongchiengkam who will represent Chainat Hornbill and the veteran Singaporean player Baihakki Bin Khaizan will play for Trat FC.

It should be a great season in the Thai League as some of the best talents in the ASEAN region are ready to play among the best in the country.