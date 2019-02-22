Thai League: Transfer budget of every club revealed

The 2019 Thai League 1 begins today and 16 teams are looking to have excellent campaigns to be crowned as champions by October.

At the moment, Buriram United are establishing their dominance as they are entering 2019 as defending champions after winning it for a record seventh time in 2018 but Bangkok United and Port FC are looking to improve and take on the champions this time.

With that in mind, Siam Sport recently released all 16 teams’ transfer budget for 2019 and everyone can see just how much money goes around for the teams as they look to sign players for their aspiration to be the best in Thailand.



The graph shows the considerable budget for teams like Muangthong United who are atop the list as compared to squads like PTT Rayong FC and Chainat Hornbill.

See the complete list below:

1. Muangthong United – 400 million baht

2. Port FC – 350 million baht

3. Buriram United – 300 million baht

4. Bangkok United – 250 million baht

5. Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda – 130 million baht

6. Ratchaburi Mitr Phol – 120 million baht

7. Suphanburi FC – 100 million baht

8. PT Prachuap FC – 100 million baht

9. Chiang Mai FC – 100 million baht

10. Chiang Rai United – 100 million baht

11. Samut Prakan City – 100 million baht

12. Chonburi FC – 100 million baht

13. Sukhothai FC – 70 million baht

14. Trat FC – 60 million baht

15. Chainat Hornbill – 50 million baht

16. PTT Rayong FC – 50 million baht