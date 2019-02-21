Thailand veteran Teerasil Dangda made Muangthong United captain ahead of new Thai League season

Thailand international striker Teerasil Dangda has been given the captain’s armband at Muangthong United with the new Thai League 1 season set to begin on Friday.

Teerasil, who captained Thailand at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where they reached the Round of 16, has returned to the Thai League giants following a one-year loan spell at J.League club Sanfrecce Hiroshima last season.

And Muangthong head coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok have made the 30-year-old his captain for the new season. Brazilian forward Heberty Fernandes will act as Teerasil’s deputy.

“Coach Pairoj selected Teerasil “Mui” Dangda to lead the team, making note of his extensive experience with the Kirin, but also from playing in the J.League last season,” the club announced.

“Mui will take over the role from Sarach Yooyen who led the team during Teerasil’s absence. As well, Heberty Fernandes, a top goal scorer and playmaker, who plays with power and skill, will be the deputy captain,” Muangthong said.

The Kirins will open their domestic campaign against Prachuap on February 24.