Reports: Veteran Vietnam international striker set for Thai League move with True Bangkok United

According to reports, Vietnam’s veteran international striker Nguyen Anh Duc has received a one-year loan offer from Thai League runners-up True Bangkok United.

Anh Duc, now 33 years old, has lost his place in Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam national team after being dropped for the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, his quality was on full display when he guided the Golden Dragons to the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 title last December.

According to Tuoitre, Bangkok United are admirers of the Vietnam striker and has offered a salary of US $ 7,000 per month for the player and a transfer fee of US $ 80,000 to Becamex Binh Duong.

ICYMI: The goal that broke the deadlock! 🇻🇳 Vietnam’s Anh Duc scored a 🔥 goal but was it the 🇵🇭 Philippines defender’s or keeper’s fault? 🤔#PHIvVIE #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/F5O54SARRG — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) December 2, 2018

Additionally, the news outlet also claims that the Anh Duc will also be provided with an apartment and car once he signs for the club. He will also receive performance-related bonuses during his one-year stay at Bangkok.

Anh Duc has reprenseted Becamex in the Vietnamese league since 2006 amassing over 350 appearances for the club during his 12-year stint. “The contract is only one year. Moving to a new league will help me improve myself and will be a new challenge. I am looking at the options,” Anh Duc was quoted as saying.

The transfer window for Thailand is set to close on February 19, but it is being reported that a deal has been already signed between the player and the Thai club.