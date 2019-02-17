Vietnam star Luong Xuan Truong makes debut for new Thai League club Buriram United

Vietnam’s star midfielder Luong Xuan Truong has made his debut for his new Thai League club Buriram United after making the switch from V.League side HAGL FC last week.

The 23-year-old Vietnamese star had completed the loan switch to the Thai League champions last Sunday and made his first appearance in the team’s colours in a friendly match against Nakhon Ratchasima FC at the Chang Arena in Buriram.

Xuan Truong started alongside Thailand goalkeeper Siwarak Tedsungnoen, defender Pansa Hemviboon and attacker Supachai Jaided as well as Philippines defender Stephan Palla while the Azkals’ Javier Patino was on the bench for Montenegrin manager Bozidar Bandovic’s side.



The match ended all square at 1-1 with Malian forward Madibo Maiga curling in a free kick to give Buriram their equaliser after the visitors had gone ahead in the 20th minute.

Buriram will open their Thai League campaign against Chonburi FC on February 23 as they begin their title defence at the Chang Arena.

Xuan Truong was part of the Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam squad that won the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and reached the quarterfinal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates in January.

He also played a key role for the Vietnam U-23 side that excelled in the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship as well the 2018 Asian Games.