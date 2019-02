Buriram United complete signing of Brazilian forward Pedro Junior

Thai League 1 giants Buriram United have completed the signing of Brazilian striker Pedro Junior from Brazil Serie A club Fortaleza.

The club, who have won four of the last five league titles, announced the signing of the 32-year-old forward on their Instagram profile. He joins the Thai side on a deal which will see him stay with the club till November 2020.

This will not be the forward’s first stint in Asia, having played in Japan and Korea previously for sides like Kashima Antlers, Vissel Kobe and FC Tokyo. He even has three goals in nine AFC Champions League appearances.

Buriram United’s Champions League campaign begins on 6th March with a match-up against Urawa Reds. Jeonbuk and Beijing Guoan are the other two sides in their group.