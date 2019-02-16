Fans can’t stop laughing as Javier Patino and co dress up in drag

Buriram United stars were the talk of town following an icebreaker event organized that included some of the biggest players the club had to offer.

The likes of Javier Patino of Philippines and Supachai Jaided of Thailand all dressed up in drag and performed for a crowd at the event.

The icebreaker was introduced as a concept in order to help build relationships within the team, especially since the start of the new season is just a few days away.

Fans were in full voice, and clearly enjoyed the display from the players who give their all on the pitch, and certainly gave their all here as well, just days before they take on Chonburi FC in the Thai League.

Messages of support for the community have been streaming in, but Buriram United know that they now must focus on the football as they prepare to kick start their Thai League campaign on 23 February.

(Image credits: Buriram United FC)