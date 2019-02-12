Thai League 1 2019: Best XI featuring Southeast Asian players

The Thai League 1, also known as the T1, has released its best ASEAN XI ahead of the upcoming 2019 season featuring the likes of Aung Thu, Javier Patino, and Dang Van Lam.

The XI is dominated by the best ASEAN national side Vietnam, who defied all odds by qualifying for the quarterfinal of the recently-concluded AFC Asian Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Myanmar and Philippines also have plenty of representation in the ‘eleven’, most notably in the forward positions.

As far as clubs are concerned, Muangthong United have two players while Buriram United have three representatives in the team. Chonburi FC and Chainat Hornbill FC have two players each in the team as well.

Here’s the team in full:

Goalkeeper: Dang Van Lam (Muangthong United)

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun (Chonburi FC), Rudolof Basna (Sukhothai FC), Marco Casambre (Chainat Hornbill)

Midfielders: Stephan Palla (Buriram United), Sithu Aung (Chonburi FC), Luong Xuan Truong (Buriram United), Amin Nazari (Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC), Soukaphone Vongchiengkham (Chainat Hornbill FC)

F0rwards: Aung Thu (Muangthong United), Javier Patino (Buriram United)