Official: Buriram United confirm signing of Vietnam star

Vietnam’s good form over the last few years have turned the attention of many clubs to their players. One such player is Luong Xuan Truong, who has been snapped up by Thai league giants Buriram United for the upcoming season.

Thai giants Buriram United have confirmed the signing of Vietnam international Luong Xuan Truong. The 23-year-old midfielder joins the ‘Thunder Castles’ on a temporary loan deal which would see him spend the season in Thailand.

Xuan Truong has been one Vietnam star to have experienced foreign leagues on a consistent basis. The youngster, who is on the books of Hoang Anh Gia Lai first moved to K-League giants Incheon United on loan in 2016. In doing so, he became the first from his country to play in the South Korean league. The 23-year-old then returned to K-League one year later, this time signing for Gangwon FC on loan.

As a result, Xuan Truong’s stint with Buriram United FC is the third time he has been sent out on loan by his parent club.

On an international level, the youngster has been a stalwart in the Vietnam team since 2016 and has gone on to make more than thirty appearances. He was part of the squad which won the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup and also made the team for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Xuan Truong will now link up with his new teammates, having taken the number 21 at Buriram.