Philippines and Ratchaburi star Manny Ott set for lengthy absence due to injury

Thai League side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol’s Philippines midfielder Manny Ott is set for a lengthy absence from the game after sustaining a shin injury during the club’s preseason preparations.

The Azkals star was expected to star for his new Thai League 1 side having joined them from Philippines club Ceres Negros FC recently. But it is now being reported that the 26-year-old could be out of action for upto three months due to the injury.

Ratchaburi also posted a message in support of the Azkals midfielder on social media accompanied by a photograph of team members posing with Ott’s jersey and saying: “It was a difficult time for Manny Ott with injuries. But let you know that there are always those who are ready to support and always at your side.”

Ott, born in Munich, Germany, was part of the Philippines squad that made their first-ever appearance in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates last month. They crashed out in the group stages after suffering defeats to Korea Republic, China PR and Kyrgyz Republic.