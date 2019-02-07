Happy to be at one of the biggest clubs in Thailand and Asia – Muangthong United’s Dang Van Lam

Vietnam international goalkeeper Dang Van Lam was unveiled as a Muangthong United player on Thursday and the new Kirins star expressed his delight to have signed for the Thai League giants.

Russian-born Van Lam had spent three seasons with Vietnam’s Hai Phong FC. During the period, he became the first-choice goalkeeper for the Vietnam national team and developed a reputation as one of the best goalkeeper in Southeast Asia.

And Thai giants Muangthong snapped up the custodian before the Golden Dragons’ AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign where he helped Vietnam reach the quarterfinals turning a national hero during the penalty shootout win over Jordan in the Round of 16.

“I am very happy on my first day at a big club — not only in Thailand but also in Asia,” said Van Lam, meeting the media after being presented as a Muangthong player.

“I am feeling very good and ready to work hard for a good season with the club,” the 25-year-old said.

“I know Muangthong has a big history and good quality players. I will try my best with my teammates to become the champions of this league this season,” said Van Lam.

The Vietnamese star added that it is not a given that he will be the first-choice shot-stopper at the club, but added he will work hard to impress coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok.

“Sure I will need to work hard and prove to the head coach that I can play as the No. 1. For me, it’s work. I already have played three seasons in Vietnam and also have played in the Vietnam national team. So, I am confident I can prove to the coach that I am ready,” he added.

Van Lam had helped Vietnam win the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last December.