Chainat Hornbill signs Brazilian striker from J League

Thai League 1 club Chainat Hornbill revealed through social media that they’ve signed Brazilian forward Ricardo Santos.

The 31-year-old has played for various leagues and had a lengthy stay with Japanese J League squad Cerezo Osaka.

According to Chainat Hornbill owner Rudy Hornbill’s Facebook post, he confirmed the signing of Santos and revealed he is to continue wearing the number 11 shirt.

The towering forward brings in a lot of experience to the team who are looking to improve on their 13th-placed finish in last year’s Thai League 1 campaign in 2018.

They are looking to get back to the top as they were champions in 2017 and FA Cup winners a year prior to that.

Cover photo courtesy of Cerezo Osaka