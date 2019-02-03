Chonburi FC launch new home and away kits ahead of new season

A new season calls for a new set of armour. And Chonburi FC have launched theirs today, Feburary 3. The Thai side have kept their infamous blue and white colour scheme intact, while also launching a unique goalkeeper kit.
Keeping with tradition, Chonburi have launched their new kits ahead of the 2019 season. The home kit is predominantly blue, featuring a unique striped design across the middle. The away kit, meanwhile, maintains uniformity in design, while changing the colour scheme from blue to white.
The Thai club even launched a video to go with their kit launch, which can be viewed below:
CHONBURI FC KIT 2019__________________#ChonburiFC2019#BraveSharks#ฉลามกล้า_ท้าชิง
Meanwhile, the club also launched their alternate and goalkeeper kits for the season, featuring the same designs, albeit in a different colour palette.
Chonburi, meanwhile, will hope to do better this time around in the Thai League than they did in the previous season. They finished a meagre ninth on the table winning thirteen of their thirty-four matches while losing fourteen.
(Image Credits: Chonburi FC, Facebook)