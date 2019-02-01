Thai League side Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC sign Philippines midfielder from Finland league

Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC have snapped up Philippines national team midfilder Amin Nazari for the upcoming domestic season.

The 25-year-old who plays as a defensive midfielder was plying his trade in the Finnish Premier Division with IFK Mariehamn.

Sweden-bron Amin came through the youth system at Malmo FF and made 18 appearances for the first team of the Swedish giants between 2011 and 2015 before moving to second division side Falkenbergs FF in 2016.

He made 26 appearances and scored three goals for Mariehamn in the Finnish Veikkausliiga last season.

After playing for Sweden at various youth levels, Amin switched his allegiance to Philippines and made his senior international debut for Scott Cooper’s side in September 2018 during a 1-1 draw against Bahrain. He has two caps for the Azkals so far.

“I am very happy to be here and can’t wait for the season to start. This is a new adventure for me and I’m very hungry to do the best for me, the team and the fans,” said Amin after signing for Ratchaburi.

Ratchaburi were 12th in the Thai League last season and are hoping to improve their standing in the new season.