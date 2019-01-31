Thai League giants Muangthong United unveil new signing Korea Republic international Oh Ban-suk

Thai League giants Muangthong United have unveiled their latest signing — Korea Republic international defender Oh Ban-suk — on Thursday.

The 30-year-old South Korean will wear the number 4 shirt during Muangthong’s upcoming season at the SCG Stadium.

The centre-back has joined the former Thai League champions on a loan deal from UAE Pro-League side Al-Wasl SC.

Oh has made two international appearances for South Korea and was part of the the nation’s 28-man preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer. He spent seven seasons at K League club Jeju United before moving to the Middle East last year.

The Twin Qilins finished fourth in the league last season and looks to return to winning ways this time around powered by their new defender who will join the likes of Teerasil Dangda, Charly Chappuis and Dang Van Lam in the Kirins squad.

“Oh Ban-suk is someone who is considered as one of the top defenders in Asia. He has a profile that matches our club’s and will add strength to the team. I thank for trusting Muangthong United and choosing us to continue his chase for success,” said club chairman Wilak Lohtong.

Meanwhile, the former Jeju United star said that he wants to lead the Kirins to Thai League title in the upcoming season.

“I am very happy to have signed with a great club like Muangthong United. Of course, the goal is to take the club to championship win. I know that we have great fans and I will do my best for this club,” said Oh.