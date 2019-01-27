Watch: Myanmar star Aung Thu scores his first goal for Muangthong United

One of Myanmar’s most exciting young players, Aung Thu, recently made a switch to Muangthong United, pleasing many local fans. And now, the forward has given fans another reason to smile, after scoring his first goal for the club.

Muangthong United took on Phnom Penh Crown FC as part of their pre-season tour. And the Kirins would be happy with the result they got on the day, beating their opponents by four goals to one.

Among the goalscorers was Myanmar star Aung Thu, who put the ball in the back of the net with a simple strike from just inside the box. In the video below, you can see the ‘number 9’ get his first goal for the club at the nine-minute mark.

Muangthong United, meanwhile, are preparing hard for the latest Thai season. The Kirins are looking to put behind a disappointing 2018 season, which saw them finish fourth in the league table. They have since completed the signings of Mario Gjurovski, Dang Van Lam, Suphanan Bureerat, and Aung Thu in order to bolster their squad and are currently on their pre-season tour.