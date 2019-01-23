Watch: Bangkok United reveal new home kit in amazing fashion

Thai League 1 side Bangkok United have released their new home kit in a rather interesting fashion for the upcoming season.

The kit was revealed in a video uploaded on Bangkok United’s Facebook page and Ari Gear’s Instagram page, who are the official kit makers of the Thailand club. In the video, the club’s players are seen saving two of their fans from the clutches of what could be termed as a pantomime villain.

The new jersey will have the home colours of the club – red and black – in a chequered fashion while the away jersey will be white in colour.

ทรู แบงค็อก ยูไนเต็ด 2019 "THE TIME IS NOW"True Bangkok United 2019 "THE TIME IS NOW" Posted by True Bangkok United on Wednesday, 23 January 2019

The Bangkok-based side finished second in Thailand’s top tier last season, 16 points behind the ultimate winners Buriram United. They would want to close down the gap between the two sides in the upcoming season and even pip them to the championship.

The Thai League 1 is set to commence on 22nd February 2019 and will run till 27th October of the year.

Image Courtesy: True Bangkok United Facebook page