Philippines star Manuel Ott signs for Thai club Ratchaburi

In another bit of confirmed transfer news, one more Philippines star, Manuel Ott has been unveiled as a player for Thai League 1 club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC.

The midfielder starred at the AFC Asian Cup recently with the national team, and has a total of 50 appearances for the senior team of the Philippines.

Ott has previously played for FC Ingolstadt II in Germany, and most recently with a familiar name for Southeast Asian football fans in Ceres-Negros.

The 26-year-old has been widely tipped to succeed at his new club side, and is expected to make waves in the Thai League.