OFFICIAL: Azkals star Marco Casambre signs for Thai League 1 club

In some news coming in from the Thai league, it has been confirmed that Chainat Hornbill FC have signed Marco Casambre to their club. The Philippines man has featured in the national team as well.

The Thai League confirmed the signing via social media, using their official Twitter handle, much to the delight of fans of the league as well as that of the Azkals themselves.

The former Ceres man has been brought in to sure things up at the back for Chainat, who are looking to head to the very top of the Thai League 1 standings.

Image credits: Thai League (@thaileague)