Philippines star joins Thai League 1 side Sukhothai FC for the upcoming season

Thai League 1 side Sukhothai FC have announced the signing of Philippines winger Iain Ramsay for the upcoming league season.

The Australia-born player was with Malaysian side FELDA United FC, whom he joined last year in January from Philippines club Ceres-Negros FC. The deal was made public on Thai League Instagram profile.

The 30-year-old can play on the left of a midfield three along with playing up top on the left side. He can also be used as a back-up left-back if and when the situation arises.

Sukhothai FC, on the other hand, did not have a memorable 2018 season as they finished 11th in the league, a massive 44 points behind league leader Buriram United.

They would Ramsay, who has 27 national caps to his name, to help them move up the table in the upcoming season and make this one of their best ever league seasons in the top flight of Thailand football.

Image courtesy: Thai League Instagram