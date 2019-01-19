Thai League 1 side Sukhothai FC have acquired the signature of Montenegrin striker Petar Orlandic from Maltese club Birkirkara FC.

The 28-year-old striker formerly won the Serbian SuperLiga with Red Star Belgrade in the 2015-16 season and scored 14 goals in 30 league appearances across three seasons for the Serbia giants.

Petar left Belgrade in 2017 moving to Portuguese side CF Uniao competing in the country’s top division. He had brief stints with Chinese second division side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard FC and Maltese side Birkirkara in 2018.

He has scored two goals and provided two assists in five matches in the Maltese league this season.

The Montenegrin will join the Fire Bats who finished 11th in the Thai domestic league last season and will be hoping to improve their standings this time around.